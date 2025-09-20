Hindusthan Chamber of Commerce explores opportunities in Sri City

Sri City: A high-profile 25-member delegation from the Hindusthan Chamber of Commerce (HCC), Chennai, led by President Gopinath and Vice President Praveen Tatia explored business opportunities in Sri City on Friday.

The delegation comprised representatives from leading business houses and entrepreneurs. Director (CSR) Nireesha Sannareddy facilitated their visit while President – Operations Satish Kamat presented an overview of Sri City’s strategic advantages, and its emergence as a preferred destination for industrial investment. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy stated that The Hindusthan Chamber of Commerce’s engagement with Sri City is a valuable endorsement of our vision to foster inclusive industrial growth.

During the visit, the delegation engaged in detailed discussions with Sri City officials, seeking clarity on various operational and investment-related aspects. They also toured the campus, including the manufacturing facilities of Daikin, Varun Beverages (Pepsico) and MSR Garments, gaining first-hand exposure to the park’s manufacturing capabilities.

Thanking the Sri City management, Praveen remarked that it was an excellent experience, with all members thoroughly enjoying the presentations and being highly impressed by the exhibits.