Hitachi vehicle operator dies as boulders fell in Avuku of Nandyal

A Hitachi vehicle operator died when stones fell from above while working in the tunnel of Avuku in Nandyal. The incident took place on the second day of work, leaving the victim's family in a state of grief. According to the police and family members, Alagiri Maddileti (28) is the only son of Ala Narayana and Ala Krishnaveni of Gorlagutta village in Bethancharla mandal.



After his father Narayana died in a bike accident two and a half years ago, the burden of supporting the family fell on this young man. In the meanwhile, he got a call to become a Hitachi vehicle operator to work in the third tunnel, so he went and joined the duties on the 5th of this month. On the second day, Tuesday, while going into the tunnel and working, a large rock fell from above. In this incident, Maddileti died on the spot.



When the officials of the tunnel construction conveyed this to the family members, they reached there and mourned. Maddileti, who was married to Mounika from Venganayunipalle village of Done mandal a year and a half ago, has a six-month-old son, Mounit kumar. SI Jagadishwar Reddy said that a case has been registered and investigation is being carried out.