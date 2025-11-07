HM slams Jagan & his party for promoting drug culture

Mangalagiri: Home minister V Anitha accused the YSRCP of destroying the future of Andhra Pradesh’s youth by promoting a drug culture. Speaking at the TDP central office here on Thursday, she said, “While the NDA government says ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro’ (Say No to Drugs), the YSRCP promotes ‘Drugs Theesuko Bro’ (Take Drugs, Bro).”

She said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, education minister Nara Lokesh and the NDA government are committed to eradicating drugs and ganja to protect students’ futures. “Andhra Pradesh’s future depends on its youth. For the past year and a half, we’ve been working to safeguard them,” she said.

Under the Chief Minister’s direction, the government launched the ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro’ campaign, reaching 50,000 schools to educate students on drug abuse and NDPS laws. The EAGLE Task Force, led by an IG-rank officer, was formed to curb ganja cultivation, which has now dropped to near zero.

Anitha recalled a mother in Chittoor pleading to save her daughter from drug addiction, which strengthened the government’s resolve to eliminate drugs. She blamed Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for turning “Annapurna Andhra Pradesh into Ganja Andhra Pradesh” and questioned his right to talk about youth welfare while his party’s Visakhapatnam student wing president Pulagam Kondareddy was caught in a drug racket.

“If Jagan really cares for youth, why hasn’t he suspended Kondareddy?” she asked, calling it proof of YSRCP’s indirect support for drug trafficking. She said the NDA government formed a six-member ministerial subcommittee to coordinate the EAGLE unit, task force, and railways for strict anti-drug action.

Anitha praised CM Naidu and Lokesh for efforts to turn Visakhapatnam into an industrial hub, creating lakhs of jobs, and urged parents to stay alert. “The NDA government is committed to protecting the youth and their future,” she said.