Holagunda to Danapuram road needs urgent repairs

Holagunda (Kurnool): The road from Holagunda to Danapuram village connecting Adoni, a 35-kilometre stretch is in a pathetic state. The road has developed breaches and potholes at every furlong and in some places, the road was washed away due to recent incessant rains that lashed Alur mandal. The residents of villages are facing a lot of problems while traveling on this bad road.

According to a source, the road is the only way to travel to various destinations in the district. As the road developed breaches and potholes, travelling on this road will be risky for people. It takes around 20 to 30 minutes to travel one kilometer as the road is unmotorable. The government officials and the political leaders are least bothered to lay new roads or take up patch works.

On several occasions, the motorists have met with road accidents and lose their precious lives. Due to the pathetic road condition, auto rickshaws are also not coming, stated the source. Another source stated that Rs 50 crore have been allocated for laying of new road and patchwork wherever necessary. But, due to some technical problems, the banks have stopped releasing the sanctioned funds. He said the residents of villages are urging the officials concerned to repair the breaches or lay new roads.

The interesting thing is Holagunda, Danapuram and some other villages fall under Alur Constituency, the home constituency of Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram.