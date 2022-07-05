Holding black flags, union leaders, employees protest Modi's visit

Visakhapatnam: Drawing inspiration from the legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) announced that the Ukku stir will be intensified.

Condemning the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Andhra Pradesh, the VUPPC members, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) permanent and contract employees and displaced family members, leaders of political parties and student union leaders staged a massive protest wearing black badges and holding black flags that read 'Save Vizag' at Kurmannapalem junction in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Thousands of protesters reached the 'Ukku Deeksha' camp at 8 am and raised slogans against the Union government -- 'Modi go back', 'Modi hatao desh bachao', 'who will sell the VSP- who will buy the plant' slogans were chanted. Following the huge participation for the dharna, the stretch from Kurmannapalem to Old Gajuwaka junction witnessed traffic jams.

Speaking on the occasion, chairmen of VUPPC D Adinarayana, Mantri Rajasekhar and Ch Narasinga Rao said they will continue the agitation against the 'traitors' and teach them a befitting lesson. They said the Central government was selling public sector units (PSUs) and that the Prime Minister has no moral right to even touch the statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Corporator B Ganga Rao, city CITU vice-president N Rama Rao, the VUPPC representatives J Rama Krishna, Gandham Venkata Rao, Nirukonda Ramachandra Rao and D Suresh Babu and various workers joined the protest.