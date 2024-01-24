Holistic development of Darsi is my priority: Buchepalli

Darsi: The YSR Congress Party candidate for the Darsi Assembly constituency in Prakasam district Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy said that developing the constituency in all fronts is his priority.

The Buchepalli family requires no introduction to the politics of the Prakasam district. They are one of the top granite processors and exporters in the country, and also known as great philanthropists. They run the BVSR Engineering College in Chimakurthy and are supporters of education for the poor from LKG to PG at various institutions, through the BVSR Charitable Trust.

They offer medical assistance to the poor and aid to the physically challenged and mentally retarded people and respond to the needs of the hour through the trust.

Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy is a doctor by education and former MLA from Darsi. His mother Venkayamma is serving as the Prakasam zilla parishad chairperson. His late father Subba Reddy also served as the MLA for Darsi. Siva Prasad Reddy entered politics in the early 2000s and served as the mandal praja parishad president for Chimakurthy from 2006 to 2009. He won as Darsi MLA in 2009 contesting on the Congress ticket.

As the MLA for Darsi between 2009 and 2014, Siva Prasad told The Hans India, that he brought five Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas along with two AP Model Schools to the constituency. To address the woes of the farmers and to improve the quality of electricity transmission, he said that he was successful in the government constructing the 132/11 KV substation and then 12 local substations. He said that he is always available to the public, and attended to the needs of the people by advocating with the government.

He is said to be starting the campaign for the elections on January 25 in the Darsi constituency. He said that after becoming the MLA, he wants to address the water issues in the Donakonda and Kurichedu madals. He said that he wants to supply drinking and irrigation water to Donakonda and Kurichedu mandals by constructing the check dams, lift irrigation projects and pumping water from the Nagarjunasagar canal.

He promises to bring a government polytechnic to Darsi, develop the road between Venkatachalampalli and Donakonda as a double road, construct cold storage tanks at Donakonda and Kurichedu, and repair and lay internal roads in the constituency. He wishes to complete the International Driving School at Darsi also, with the cooperation of the state and central governments, so that the local youth could enjoy employment opportunities.