Holistic liver care centre to treat patients in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Most people are under the assumption that liver problems are linked to alcoholism. But non-alcoholic persons too suffer from liver-related issues, stated Tom Cherian, founder of South Asian Liver Institute.

During the launch of the liver transplant centre at Seven Hills Hospital held in Visakhapatnam on Friday in the presence of Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, among others, Dr Tom Cherian laid emphasis on dispelling myths associated with liver diseases and transplantation and sensitised people that patients can lead a normal life post the transplantation.

"However, what is required is the expertise to treat liver diseases, offer holistic healthcare to patients, building confidence in them as the success rate is greater than 90 per cent in Western centres," chief liver transplant surgeon informed.

The liver transplant centre has been launched in the hospital in collaboration with Hyderabad-based South Asian Liver Institute. "The centre is facilitated marking the 34-year-long service of the hospital to the healthcare in Visakhapatnam and neighbouring regions. Patients can get holistic treatment at the centre without moving to other cities for treatment," informed Wing Commander MK Bose, CEO of Seven Hills Hospital.

Attending the inaugural, managing director of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute Dr V Muralikrishna said people have to be encouraged for organ donation and advocacy towards this direction needs larger attention. The platform provided an opportunity for those who recovered from liver diseases to share their experiences and how they emerged victorious post the treatment.