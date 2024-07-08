  • Menu
Home Minister assures revamp of education system soon

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha at ‘Pratibhaku Pattabhishekam’ programme held in Anakapalli on Sunday
Anakapalli: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that imparting lessons effectively to students will aid in deriving desired results.

Speaking at the ‘PratibhakuPattabhishekam’ programmeorganised under the aegis of Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union (PRTU) here on Sunday, the home minister said that in the past five years, teachers faced umpteen challenges due to random assignments given to them other than the responsibility of teaching lessons.

Terming teaching as the most respectable profession, Anitha opined that there is a vibration in the word ‘teacher’.

Explaining the teachers’ ordeals, she said that the teachers had to fight for their rights during the YSRCP’s rule. “If teachers were engaged in capturing pictures of work-in-progress of ‘Nadu-Nedu’ without teaching lessons, how can any management expect good results?” the home minister wondered.

The minister made it clear that the education system would be revamped as a ‘triple engine’ government is at work in Andhra Pradesh. She recalled how Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been a father-like figure for her and how he gave her coveted posts without asking, including Payakaraopeta TDP in-charge and a berth in the Cabinet, throughout her political career.

During the programme, the minister honoured meritorious students, who secured top scores in the Class X. Later, teachers felicitated the minister.

Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh, MLA Konathala Ramakrishna and former MLA Peela Govinda Satayanarayana were present.

