Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao express shock

Highlights

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, MLAs Maddali Giridhara Rao and Mustafa expressed shock over the sudden death of Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, MLAs Maddali Giridhara Rao and Mustafa expressed shock over the sudden death of Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

In separate statements on Monday, they said Minister Goutham's death was a loss to the State and recalled his efforts to set up industries in the State. They conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Former Minister Prattipati Pulla Rao and TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu expressed grief over sudden death of Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members.

