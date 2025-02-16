Home Minister urges police, public prosecutors to work in coordination

Vijayawada: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has urged the public prosecutors and the police department to work together with coordination to create wonders and help the victims to get justice.

The Home Minister addressed the public prosecutors at the one-day workshop organised on ‘Digital evidence’ at a hotel on Saturday. The Director of prosecutions conducted the one-day programme in which public prosecutors from the State attended.

The Home Minister said cybercrimes were increasing and the cyber criminals were thinking fast in 10 dimensions before committing the offence and succeeding in doing crimes. She said the lawyers, doctors and even the police were falling prey to the cybercriminals.

She urged the police and public prosecutors to update the technical knowledge to achieve good results and check the crimes. She said both legal and police department can directly serve the people. She lamented that children were spoiling their future and career by using the technology for wrong purposes.

Anitha stressed the need for conducting workshops and training programmes regularly for the public prosecutors and the police personnel to update their knowledge and get aware of technology and how the crimes are committed by criminals. She said Chief Minister is always supportive to the government departments and assured that the home department would render assistance to the public prosecutors and the police department.

She recalled that she spoke to Director of Prosecutions Byra Ramakoteswara Rao recently and discussed the need for conducting the one-day workshop on Digital evidence. She said evidence plays key role for conviction and people particularly the victims wait for the speedy delivery of justice and criminals should be punished. Anitha said POCSO courts, special courts and fast track courts were functioning in the State and urged the legal and police departments to work together and ensure that criminals get punished.

She said punishment to convicts gives courage to the common people and enhances the confidence of the people on the government.

Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhara Babu said the police department would try to furnish the case details to the public prosecutors. He said data transmission from one department to other department was very important and assured that the police would work with co-ordination with the public prosecutors. Director of prosecutions Byra Ramakoteswara Rao thanked Home Minister Anitha and Commissioner of police Rajasekhara Babu for attending the workshop. The experts explained the importance of digital evidence and how it helps to arrest the criminals.