Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha Visits Injured Constable at Seven Hills Hospital

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha of Andhra Pradesh visited Constable Apparao at Seven Hills Hospital in Visakha on Sunday. The constable is currently undergoing treatment after being attacked by a young man under the influence of alcohol.



During the visit, Home Minister Anitha stated that the government is cracking down on ganja and drugs in the state. She also mentioned that those responsible for attacking Constable Apparao will be severely punished according to the law. Assuring support for the police force, the Home Minister emphasized that the government will always stand by them.

She encouraged police officers to work with self-confidence and assured Constable Apparao's family that they will receive support from the government. The visit by Home Minister Anitha highlights the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of law enforcement officers in Andhra Pradesh.