Hone technical skills along with education: Venkaiah Naidu to youth

Nellore: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said that the students should hone technical skills along with education, which is essential to stand on their feet in life. Interacting with the youth undergoing training in mobile repairing under the joint management of Union Bank and Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) at Swarnabharat Trust in Venkatachalam on Wednesday, Venkaiah Naidu said that through skill development, the youngsters should grow in their life and provide employment even to other people too. He urged the youth to adopt a healthy lifestyle and suggested them to take a healthy diet along with practicing regular yoga and exercise to maintain fitness. Venkaiah Naidu suggested no one should forget mother, homeland, mother tongue and the teacher who educated them. He said mother tongue should be encouraged and family members should be spoken in Telugu.

Stating that it is the responsibility of the youth to know about the lives of great personalities who are responsible for the development of the country, he said that they should learn about the freedom fighters, writers and other important personalities from the villages around them and take inspiration from their ideal lives. Union Bank and RSETI are jointly providing training in mobile repairing, AC repairing, beauty parlour training, and tailoring to the interested youth providing food and accommodation facilities free of cost.

Further, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy met former Vice President at his camp office located in Swarna Bharat Trust on Wednesday and enquired about his health and discussed various issues on district development.