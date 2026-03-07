Honorarium hike for Anganwadi staff on cards

Ministerfor women and child welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani informed the Legislative Council on Friday that the government is examining a proposal to increase the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and helpers. She was replying to a question raised by MLC T Kalpalatha in the House.

The minister said that the government is committed to the welfare of Anganwadi workers and assistants and that their honorariums are being paid regularly every month as per government guidelines. She also noted that Anganwadi workers and helpers are entitled to 180 days of paid maternity leave, 20 days of annual leave, and an additional 15 days of special leave in May every year.

To recognise their service, the government has introduced national and state-level awards for Anganwadi workers. The award includes Rs 50,000 in cash and a citation for Anganwadi workers and Rs 40,000 for Anganwadi helpers. The government also provides two sets of uniforms annually. The minister said the retirement age of Anganwadi workers and helpers has been increased to 62 years, and gratuity is being paid upon retirement. Under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, families of Anganwadi workers or helpers aged between 18 and 50 years who die while in service receive Rs 2 lakh insurance compensation.

She further said that 5,000 mini Anganwadi centres will be upgraded into full-fledged centres, and 5G smart phones have been distributed to 50,824 Anganwadi workers, supervisors, and block coordinators at a cost of Rs 75 crore. The government has also allocated funds to improve drinking water and sanitation facilities in Anganwadi centres across the state.

The minister added that the government plans to recruit 5,000 new Anganwadi helpers and has already addressed nine out of the ten demands raised by Anganwadi workers.