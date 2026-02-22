Horror in Aluru Gurukul: Student assaulted in hostel

An eighth-grade student at Arikeri Gurukula School was allegedly sexually assaulted by three classmates in the hostel

The victim's cries for help reportedly went unanswered by wardens and teachers, leading to accusations of negligence against the school management

Police register case, and district authorities promise a thorough probe and accountability

Alur (Kurnool district): As hocking incident came to light in Aluru mandal in the district on Saturday where three students allegedly sexually assaulted their classmate at the Arikeri Gurukula School. The victim, an eighth-grade student, was reportedly attacked by his peers late on Friday night and early on Saturday morning inside the hostel premises. The incident has triggered widespread outrage among parents and local communities, raising serious questions about safety in residential schools.

According to reports, the boy was stripped and assaulted by three classmates even as he cried out in pain. It is alleged that despite his screams, neither the wardens nor the teachers intervened. The ordeal came to light only when the victim called his father the next morning in tears, revealing the trauma he had endured. The family has accused the school management of failing to inform them and of showing complete negligence in handling the matter.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Parents and community members have demanded strict action against the perpetrators as well as disciplinary measures against the Gurukula staff for their alleged indifference. They argue that a place meant to provide education and protection has instead become a site of horror for the child.

Police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the boy’s parents. District authorities have assured that the investigation will be thorough and that accountability will be fixed not only on the accused students but also on the staff who failed to act. The incident has sparked calls for stronger monitoring mechanisms in Gurukula institutions to ensure the safety and dignity of all students. Efforts by The Hans India to contact Manoraj, the principal and warden of the Gurukul over phone to get his version about the incident, failed.