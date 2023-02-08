Hostel students admitted to hospital

Vizianagaram: After consuming hostel food the girl students of BC welfare hostel at Kothavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday. As many as 57 students of various classes studying in schools consumed Pulihora for breakfast.

After that, about 15 students complained of vomiting and dizziness. The hostel administration took the students to Pendurthi, Kothavalasa and S Kota hospitals for treatment. The collector A Surya Kumari has asked district BC welfare officer K Yashodhana Rao to visit the hostel and enquire about the situation.

Later, Yashodhana visited the hostel and hospitals. DMHO Dr SV Ramani Kumari and chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights Kesali Apparao also visited the hostel and interacted with the students and staff. They instructed the warden and other officials to provide hygienic and nutritious food to the students.