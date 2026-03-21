Hotel assn JAC urges action on LPG shortage

Representatives of the Hotel Association Joint Action Committee (JAC) met Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar to highlight the ongoing shortage of commercial gas cylinders affecting hotels and restaurants across Andhra Pradesh.

During the meeting at the State Civil Supplies office here on Friday, JAC members explained that the shortage has severely impacted daily operations in the hospitality sector. They pointed out that many establishments are struggling to run kitchens due to irregular supply. Representatives including RV Swamy and Ramana also raised concerns about black marketing, stating that commercial cylinders are being sold at exorbitant prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000. Responding to their concerns, Minister Manohar assured the delegation that the government is taking immediate steps to address the issue. He announced that the State’s commercial gas quota has been increased from 4,500 metric tonnes to 5,200 metric tonnes. He further informed that Civil Supplies Secretary Saurabh Gaur is currently in Delhi to coordinate and ensure smooth implementation of the increased allocation.

To provide temporary relief, the Minister stated that gas quotas from educational institutions, which are closing for summer vacations, would be diverted to hotels. He also directed the officials to expedite the completion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) pipeline works within 15 days to strengthen long-term supply infrastructure.

Emphasising strict enforcement, Minister Manohar warned that stringent action would be taken against black marketing. He added that Joint Collectors have been instructed to assess the requirements of each hotel and ensure adequate supply without disruption.