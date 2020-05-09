Hotels can be used as quarantine centres in Vizianagaram

VIzianagaram: The district administration is planning to utilise the hotelrooms in various towns as quarantine centres.

Joint collector G C Kishore said those who arrived from foreign countries and financially strong enough to bear the expenditure, can use the hotelrooms here as quarantine centres. They need not stay in the government quarantine centres and can stay in hotel rooms at Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram, Bobbili and Salur with their own expenditure.

Around 400 hotel rooms are made available here with the support of the hoteliers association and the tariff also would be lesser than the normal price, he said.

If any foreign returnee is interested, can consult the hotels and stay there and feel like home quarantine,he said.