House site pattas to be distributed up to January 26: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that the Chief Minister has gave special permission for continuing house site pattas distribution activity in the district up to January 26. Addressing a programme in Kovur on Wednesday along with MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy, he said they were developing layouts with all required infrastructure such as internal roads, plantations, and others. Some layouts received damages during the recent rains and they were planning to handover them after due repairs, the Collector said.

Chakradhar Babu said they were developing roads, drainage and other basic infrastructure in all constituencies with Rs 100 crore and 2-3 lakh workers get employment under the NREGS. He also said they would utilise funds under NREGS for constructing health clinics, tanks, CC roads, drainages, and others. The Collector said that they had vaccinated around 6,000 people so far and there have been no side effects. He asked the people to participate in vaccination programme without any apprehensions.

MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy said 14,500 beneficiaries have been provided house site pattas and they were constructing 7,444 houses in the first phase. They were constructing 3,831 houses only in Kovur mandal with a cost of Rs 75.47 crore, the MLA said. The government had allocated Rs 2.53 cr for water schemes, Rs 2.16 crore for land levelling and Rs 1.80 crore for electricity, he added. ZP CEO P Suseela, RDO SK Hussain Saheb, Vijaya Dairy Chairman K Rangareddy and others were present.