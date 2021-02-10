House sites allotment continuous process: says MCT Commissioner Girisha

Tirupati: MCT Commissioner PS Girisha ordered the staff to receive the applications without a deadline as a continuous process for allotting house sites continuously. Commissioner held a review meeting on Wednesday over the developmental works and admin matters, in the meeting he asked the civic body staff to handover house site pattas at the door step of the beneficiaries. "increase the revenue collections by issuing the red notices to building owners who were pending on property tax. Commissioner warned that Salary cutting will be implemented if any revenue official fails in tax collection as per their target. "Sort out the people's grievances on civic problems from time to time and complete house site pending pattas distribution as early", he instructed.

The Commissioner asked the officials to show the housing layouts to beneficiaries who got house sites at Chandragiri, Renigunta, Vadamalapeta and Yerpedu mandals. In the review he enquired about total statistics of house sites allotment, pending details, he added.

Officials explained that a total 24000 beneficiaries have received house site pattas in 50 divisions of the municipal corporation. Commissioner ordered to provide internet facility, Anganvadi centres and PHC centers at YS Jagananna housing colonies.

Further, he directed the revenue sectoral officers to address the common issues which were received from the public through ward secretariats and also pursue the welfare scheme applications to reach the benefit to eligible beneficiaries within the deadline. He gave a direction to cut the municipal water and UDS connections to building owners who were pending property tax years together.

Additional Commissioner Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleswar Reddy, Revenue officers Sethu Madhav and other officials took part in the meeting.