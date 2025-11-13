House warming ceremonies held on grand note

Rajamahendravaram: Housewarming ceremonies under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)–2.0 were held grandly at Kamarajupeta village of Gokavaram mandal in Jaggampeta constituency. Kakinada MP Uday Srinivas, MLA Jyothula Nehru, and district collector Kirti Chekuri took part in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Uday Srinivas said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are striving to fulfil the dream of every poor family to own a house. He said that due to the initiative of Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan, substantial Central funds were sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

However, he added that during the previous government’s tenure, the State failed to provide matching grants, resulting in nearly Rs 18,000 crore out of Rs 21,000 crore of central funds being returned.

Collector Kirti Chekuri stated that a total of 8,773 beneficiaries across East Godavari district have entered their new homes. She added that 800 houses were sanctioned under the PMAY-Urban scheme in Rajamahendravaram, Kovvur, and Nidadavole municipalities. She urged beneficiaries to make good use of the Rs 2.5 lakh financial assistance provided per unit.

Presiding over the meeting, MLA and TTD Trust Board member Jyothula Nehru said the State Government is giving equal importance to welfare and development. Completing 3 lakh houses and conducting house-warming ceremonies across the State within 17 months stands as a testimony to the government’s determination, he added.

Later, foundation stones were laid for several infrastructure works at ZPHS Kamarajupeta under the PM SHRI Scheme with SSA funds, estimated at Rs 76.26 lakh, including Chemistry, Physics, and Computer laboratories. Works on a 1-km pipeline system with a 60,000-litre capacity, costing Rs 45 lakh under the Jal Jeevan Mission, were also launched. Additionally, a Rythu Seva Kendra and PACS paddy procurement centre were inaugurated at Kottapalli village of Gokavaram mandal.

Housing Project Director N Bujji, SSA PD S Subhashini, District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, DCO MV Venkata Ramana, Sarpanch Adapa Venkata Raju, MPDO M Govind, Tahsildar Ramakrishna, and MPTC member Adapa Suhasini participated in the event.