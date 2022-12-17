Housewarming ceremony of 10K houses on Dec 21

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that the 10,000 houses constructed in Jagananna layouts are getting ready for housewarming ceremony on December 21. Inspecting the progress of housing works at Jagananna layout in Varakavipudi in TP Gudur mandal on Friday, he asked the officials to speed up works. Chakradhar Babu asked the engineering staff members of sachivalayam to keep an eye always on progress of housing and inform the district administration about any problems. He asked them to arrange a DWCRA loan of Rs 35,000 to the poor housing beneficiaries. In case they are not members of any group, the Collector asked them to create a new group with beneficiaries and provide the support.

The Collector said ST beneficiaries were getting a support of Rs 15,000 and asked them to utilise it for construction of the house. He said housing-day should be organised on all Saturdays for resolving issues.

Second phase works of under Nadu Nedu are being taken up in 1,395 schools with good quality under direct supervision of Parents Committees. He said they were planning to complete all works by Feb 2023 in all schools. Students of class VIII will get laptops from the state government and also taken measures for introduction of CBSE syllabus, he explained.Mandal Special Officer Srinivasulu, project director of housing department Nagaraju, MPDO Hemalatha and Tahsildar Hameed were present.