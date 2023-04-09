Housing minister dares Naidu to check Jagananna colonies

Vijayawada: Minister for housing Jogi Ramesh challenged Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu to compare the development in housing sector by inspecting 1.75 lakh houses constructed in Jagananna Colonies with constructions that had taken place under his government.

Speaking to media persons at party office at Tadepalli on Saturday, the minister said that the YSRCP leaders were ready to accompany Chandrababu Naidu if he or Nara Lokesh come and inspect the progress of Jagananna housing colonies. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of people and developed 17,000 Jagananna layouts in four years, though Naidu failed to develop housing in his 14 years rule, he said adding that Naidu got only 23 seats as he failed to implement welfare schemes.

The minister said that the YSRCP leaders were confidently visiting every house to enquire people about the implementation of various welfare schemes. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing several welfare schemes and the TDP was unable to digest the increasing support for the government among people.

Ramesh challenged the TDP to contest all the 175 Assembly seats alone if it was confident of winning in next elections. He said YSRCP will win all the 175 seats in coming elections while claiming that that there is no connection between general elections and MLC election results.

He said Chandrababu Naidu limits himself to campaign rather than implementing developmental works he promised. While Naidu imposed debt burden on poor in the name of TIDCO houses, Jagan Mohan Reddy had been clearing the dues and distributing houses to poor, he said adding that the current government completed the TIDCO houses when the TDP government failed to complete the works. However, the TDP is claiming the credit for TIDCO houses, he said.

Referring to a tweet of Chandrababu Naidu on TIDCO houses, the minister dared Naidu to make comment on housing after inspecting Jagananna housing colonies.