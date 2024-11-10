Live
Housing Minister offers prayers at Tirumala
Tirumala : Housing and I&PR Minister K Parthasarathy along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Saturday. TTD officials received the Minister and made arrangements for his darshan.
Later, they offered Vedasirvachanam and Prasadam to the Minister at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
Later speaking to reporters, Minister Parthasarathy said that facilities to the pilgrims were improved in Tirumala after the NDA government came to power. He prayed to the God for good future to the State and good health to CM Chandrababu Naidu for his able leadership for State development.
