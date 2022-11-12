Housing works at a snail's pace

Vijaywada:Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu, a mega housing scheme for the poor continues at slow pace in NTR district. Both Central and state governments are sponsoring the housing scheme. The state government has distributed the house site pattas and developing the infrastructure facilities. The Central government sanctions Rs 1.80 lakh for construction of each house for the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. Besides, works were taken up at a cost of Rs 30,000 under the NREGS scheme. The total cost of each house is Rs 2.10 lakh.

The state government has sanctioned 83,272 houses for NTR district under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme. The houses will be constructed under various phases.

A total of 12,264 houses are to be completed and inaugurated by December 21, 2022 in the first phase. But, only 4,261 houses are constructed and ready for the inauguration. This is only 35 per cent of the target set by the government. The remaining 8,003 houses (65 per cent) are yet to be completed and are in various stages of construction. The officials say there are many reasons for the slow progress of works. A total of 291 layouts have been formed and development works are underway in various stages.

Beneficiary contribution plays very important role in the housing for the poor because the beneficiaries have to personally visit the layout and take care of construction works and have to work with co-ordination with the officials and the contractors. They must work daily to get income to maintain family.

Most beneficiaries of the housing scheme are poor and daily wage workers. So, they are not in a position to visit the layouts for verification of works. This is hampering the progress of works, said NTR district housing department head V Sridevi. She said the beneficiaries of Vijayawada got house sites in Gannavaram and Vijayawada rural mandal.

Consequently, the beneficiaries can't visit the layouts and personally take part in the construction activity. The officials have to take the whole responsibility for construction of houses. Heavy rains have hampered the construction works for many weeks this rainy season.

Most layouts were formed in black soil in Krishna district. It is very difficult for construction of houses or developing infrastructure facilities in the black soil in rainy season. Compared to the black soil, construction works are easy in sandy soil, said Sridevi, the housing head of NTR district. She said it took many months for levelling the layout ground and starting the construction works. Development of land and providing basic facilities like roads, providing electricity etc is a big task, said Sridevi. "We are trying our level best to complete the houses as per the stipulated time," she added.