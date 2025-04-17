HP State Formation Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer said the beauty of the culture of Himachal Pradesh lies in its simplicity as it retains their age-old customs and traditions, who was the chief guest at Himachal Pradesh State Formation Day celebrations held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, as part of ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme. Himachal Pradesh being the land of mountains, and fabulous hill stations such as Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Dalhousie and Dharmshala, is one of the most famous tourist destinations of India.

Earlier, Madhu Babu played traditional instrumental music on Tabla, followed by melodious Himachali folk song performance by Dhanunjay and folk dances by students of Icon Public School here.

Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to Governor, officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan, and students of Himachal Pradesh studying in educational institutions in and around Vijayawada, attended the programme.