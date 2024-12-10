Live
- Power supply disrupted as lorry hits pole
- SC seeks response from High Courts of 8 States
- Rebel Akali leaders dissolve Sudhar Lehar
- AIPS accredited with NAAC A+ grade by UGC
- Manohar inspects VCFS, orders seizure of 483 tonnes of rice
- 88K emergency calls from Good Samaritans in UP
- IIT Hyd to host ‘Smart India Hackathon 2024’ finale on Dec 11, 12
- BITS Pilani signs MoU with T-Works
- Bustling stretch of Mehdipatnam, Shaikpet turns hub of traffic snarls
- House panel visits Visakha Dairy to probe into ‘irregularities’
Just In
HRF to hold 2-day meeting in Anantapur
Highlights
The Human Rights Forum (HRF) will conduct two-day meeting in Anantapur on December 14 and 15, said its AP State vice-president KV Jagannadha Rao.
Srikakulam: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) will conduct two-day meeting in Anantapur on December 14 and 15, said its AP State vice-president KV Jagannadha Rao.
In a press conference here on Monday, he explained that the sessions related to both the Telugu States would be heldat Ambedkar Bhavan in Anantapur on December 14. HRF internal organisation session would be held on December 15.
Lectures will be delivered by noted and eminent persons in the field of human rights.
Jagannadha Rao said that the HRF’s fight is for the protection of rights of people and it is not affiliated to any political party or any other organisation.
He appealed to people to attend the session and make it a success.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS