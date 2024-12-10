HRF to hold 2-day meeting in Anantapur

Srikakulam: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) will conduct two-day meeting in Anantapur on December 14 and 15, said its AP State vice-president KV Jagannadha Rao.

In a press conference here on Monday, he explained that the sessions related to both the Telugu States would be heldat Ambedkar Bhavan in Anantapur on December 14. HRF internal organisation session would be held on December 15.

Lectures will be delivered by noted and eminent persons in the field of human rights.

Jagannadha Rao said that the HRF’s fight is for the protection of rights of people and it is not affiliated to any political party or any other organisation.

He appealed to people to attend the session and make it a success.