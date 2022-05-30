Huge pipeline reaches Rajayapeta coast in Anakapalli, belongs to Union Ministry of defence

In a shocking incident, a huge pipeline has washed away at Rajayapeta beach in Nakkapalli mandal of Anakapalli district on Sunday. The fishermen who went to seas saw the pipeline and informed the villagers who have tried to bring this pipeline ashore.



However, they were unable to bring the pipeline to shore due to the heavy weight. After informing the local police, SI D Venkanna went to Rajayapeta beach and inspected the pipeline.



The matter was brought to the notice of the superiors. It has been preliminarily identified as a pipeline belonging to NAOB (Naval Alternative Base) under construction near Bangarammapalem, Union Ministry of Defense, S.Raivaram Zone.

The Sub Inspector Venkanna said the information would be given to Naval authorities.