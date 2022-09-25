Huge response to Maha Padayatra in Gudivada

A midst police restrictions in and around Gudivada town in Krishna district, Amaravati farmers continued Maha Padayatra without any untoward incident on Saturday.

Around 300 police personnel were deployed in Gudivada and strict vigil was maintained in the town to prevent any untoward incident.

In spite of police restrictions, there was huge response from the local people and the farmers in and around Gudivada to the yatra.

As part of the 1,000-km padayatra by Amaravati region farmers, the farmers, TDP leaders and supporters joined the march in Gudivada.

The padayatra started near Kowthavaram of Krishna district on Saturday morning and passed through Gudlavalleru, Angaluru and Bommaluru and entered Gudivada.

TDP leaders the former ministers Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and Kollu Ravindra, former MPs Konakalla Narayana and Maganti Babu, former MLA Ravi Venkateswara Rao and others participated in the padayatra. The police arranged barricades at several places in Gudivada and other routes passing towards Gudivada.

Since Gudivada Assembly constituency is represented by Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), the police were on high alert.

When Maha Padayatra reached the YSRCP office in Gudivada, slogans were raised in support of Amaravati capital and the Amaravati farmers. The police prevented any untoward incident by erecting barricades and with a large presence of force.

On the other hand, Krishna district SP Joshua said not more than 600 people can participate in the padayatra as per the High Court orders. He made it clear that outsiders will not be allowed to join the march.

He said the police would deal firmly if any attempt was made to create a law and order problem during the padayatra.

He also asked the organisers to abide by the conditions laid down by the Andhra Pradesh High court while allowing the padayatra.

The police in other parts of Krishna district stopped leaders and supporters of Amaravati farmers heading towards Gudivada on Saturday.

Several hundreds of police were on duty on the roads and verified the Aadhaar cards and other details from the people going towards Gudivada.

Farmers from 29 villages of Amaravati region had launched the Maha Padayatra on September 12 demanding that Amaravati should be continued as the capital and opposing three capitals.

Several hundred local people, farmers, students and others participated in Maha Padayatra in Gudivada raising slogans in support of capital Amaravati.

The yatra will conclude at Arasavalli in Srikakulam district on November 11 after covering 1,000 km in 16 districts.