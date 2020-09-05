Huge rush witnesses at Tirumala Darshan tickets counter in Tirupati

Tirupati: Huge crowd witnessed at Tirupati Bhudevi Complex on Saturday early hours for having online tickets for Tirumala Darshan. TTD gradually intensified the number of online tokens issuing for Srivari Darshan.

Every day around 10,000 tickets are being issued by TTD through online for Rs 300 special darshan. Apart from that 3000 tickets are directly issuing at Tirupati Bhudevi counter for Sarvadarshan devotees. Nearly 1000 tickets are issuing for Srivani trust devotees who donate Rs 10000. Presently a total 14,000 darshan tickets are being issued every day.

After resuming Sarva Darshan tokens issuing in Tirupati this Saturday locals thronged online counter at Alipiri where the ticks are issuing for darsha. It is learnt that locals and residents from other towns of the Chittoor district were seen waiting in queue lines to obtain Sarva Darshan tickets. Devotees were seen wearing masks and maintaining a two feet distance between person to person.

The Slotted Sarva Darshan tokens which were resumed by TTD in Tirupati, a few days ago, have been temporarily stopped with immediate effect, to prevent the spread of COVID infection at Tirumala.

This will come into force from September 6 onwards. The SSD tokens will not be issued in the counters located at Bhudevi Complex near Alipiri till this month-end i.e.upto 30.09.2020.

The devotees are requested to make note of this change and co-operate with TTD.