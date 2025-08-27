Hulladek recycling, APPCB lead e-waste awareness drive

Kadapa: Hulladek Recycling, in association with the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), conducted an awareness session in Kadapa to promote responsible disposal and recycling of electronic waste here on Tuesday.

The programme was attended by prominent dignitaries including Sudha Kuruba, Environmental Engineer, APPCB, Srinivasan Murthy from Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation and Chand Basha, General Manager, District Industry Center.

Addressing the participants, Sudha Kuruba stressed the need for individuals to dispose of e-waste through certified recyclers, highlighting that awareness and proper collection are key to a sustainable waste management ecosystem.

Shreya Khandelia Rawat, Executive Vice President of Hulladek Recycling, emphasized that improper handling of e-waste poses severe environmental and health hazards due to toxic substances, and called for collective efforts from individuals, industries, and institutions. The event saw active participation from industry representatives, hospitals, government bodies, and educational institutions, showcasing a strong commitment to sustainable e-waste practices in Andhra Pradesh.