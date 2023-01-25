Human chain formed to educate youth on voter enrolment

Tirupati: To educate youth to get enrolled as voters soon after attaining the age of 18 years and participating in the election process an awareness rally was held in Tirupati on Wednesday commemorating the national Voter's day.

It started from the new Municipal Corporation office and culminated at Town Club circle and was followed by a human chain at the circle in which District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, other officials, booth level officers and students took part.

Later at a programme held at SV University Senate hall, awards to the best electoral participants were presented.