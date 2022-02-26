Hundreds of AP students hide in bunkers in war-torn Ukraine

Vijayawada: Hundreds of students stranded in tension-ridden Ukraine are spending sleepless nights amidst sounds of bomb blasts by taking shelter in bunkers without food and water. The students are unable to come out of the bunkers fearing attacks.



When The Hans India reporter contacted a student Eswar studying MBBS fourth year at Kharkiv National Medical University by phone, the fear gripped student responded with a sense of great relief to reply a call from India. He said that he hails from Mummidivaram in East Godavari district. He said that the food they collected would hardly last one or two days and the situation was critical.

They heard bomb sounds until 12 noon on Thursday. He said over 200 plus Telugu students are taking shelter in Botanical Metro basement in Kharkiv city. The fourth year MBBS student said that some students are forced to starve without food and water.

Another student Abigna who is also MBBS fourth year student, a native of Tanuku in West Godavari district, said that they were in total confusion and caught in a grip of fear on how to come out of the present panic situation. She said that though they were receiving information on the Central government's efforts to rescue them but they are unable to come out of the present place and unable to contact any one. The students expressed thanks when The Hans India furnished the list of officials to be contacted for help and rescue operations. Meanwhile, the State government formed a task force committee with senior officials like MT Krishnababu, Babu A, Praveen Prakash, Srinivasulu, K Dinesh Kumar, Gitesh Sarma and K Kannababu as members. All the District Collectors will also be members of the committee. The task force committee will coordinate with the Central government to bring back the students stranded in Ukraine.

A toll free number helpline was set up with 1902 and 0863-2340678 and whatshap number 8500027678 and www.apnrts.ap.gov.in website for the benefit of students.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma said the Ministry of External Affairs formed four teams to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, the teams will be sent to the land borders of Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania.

The Central teams include Hungary: Team is on its way to Zahony border post opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine headed by S Ramji Mobile: 36305199944, whatsapp 917395983990. Ankur Mobile and whatsap 36308644597. Monit Nagpal Mobile 36302286566 whats ap 918950493059.

Poland: Team is on its way to Krakowiec land border with Ukraine led by Pankaj Garg Mobile 48660460814/48606700105. Slovak Republic team is on its way to Vysne Nemecke land border with Ukraine. Manoj Kumar Mobile: 421908025212. Ivan Kozinka Mobile: 421908458724.

The Romania team is on its way to Suceava land border with Ukraine led by Gausnul Ansari Mobile 40731347728, Uddeshya Priyadarshi Mobile: 40724382287, Andra Harlonov Mobile: 40763528454 and Marius Sima Ph: 40722220823.

The Indian nationals in Ukraine near the above border points can contact the above teams in case they wish to depart Ukraine.

The AP task force call centre received 130 calls so far and they are making efforts to collect the data of students studying in Ukraine.