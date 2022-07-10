Hundreds turn up to mourn death of CI

Punganur (Chittoor District): Circle Inspector Rishikesh Yadav(vacancy reserve) died on Friday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Tirupati. His body was taken to his house in Punganur where his last rites were conducted on Saturday. His family members said he was suffering with lung related problem for some months and had taken treatment in some hospitals in Hyderabad and later he was shifted to Tirupati where he breathed his last.

The last rites were performed with police honours by firing three times into the air at his farmland located near Bhagath Singh Colony in Punganur. Madanapalli DSP Ravimanoharachari and Punganur CI Gangireddy were present. Political leaders irrespective of parties and public in large numbers participated in the burial and paid homage to upright police officer.

Rishikesh belonged to 2002 batch police officer and posted as SI in Thamballapalli and later he served in various capacities in Pedapanjani, Palamaner, Punganur and Mulakalacheruvu in Chittoor district.

He was surviving with wife, son and two daughters. Rishikesh Yadav earned love and affection of the people with his sincerity wherever he worked. The people fondly call him as 'Siva Mani' for his embodiment of friendly police.