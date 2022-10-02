Husband climbs Tirumala shrine on foot carrying wife on shoulders

In a interesting incident, a man went up the atop of Tirumala shrine carrying his wife on the shoulders. Going into the details, Varada Veera Venkata Satyanarayana aka Satthibabu and Lavanya, owner of Lorry Transport, of Kadiam mandal, East Godavari district, Kadiapu Lanka recently went to Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.



While they were reaching Tirumala through the steps, Satthibabu started climbing the stairs fast. Seeing that, Lavanya jokingly challenged him to pick her up and climb.

Taking his wife's challenge seriously, Satthi Babu lifted his wife on his shoulders and started climbing the stairs and climbed 70 stairs together, not one, but two.

While carrying Satthibabu's wife up the stairs, other devotees took photos and videos. Satthibabu posted a video on Instagram of him carrying his wife up the stairs of Tirumala that video went viral.