Husband commits suicide as his wife leaves him in Nellore

An auto driver committed suicide by hanging himself in BVNagar in Nellore. Going into the details, Mallikarjuna Reddy (35) resides behind Krishna Mandir in BV Nagar. He makes his living by driving an auto and got married to a woman from Nakkalagunta in February this year. Within a few days, differences between the couple appeared. After being severely harassed, his wife left him and went to her maternal home.



Against this backdrop, he habituated to alcohol. On the night of 29th of this month, he committed suicide by hanging himself from the iron fence of his house. The maids and neighbors took him down and took him to GGH for treatment. The doctors who examined him confirmed that he had already died.

According to the complaint of Visalakshi, mother of the deceased, Vedayapalem SS Srinivasa Rao registered a case and shifted the body to the mortuary. Government doctors conducted an autopsy on the body on Tuesday and handed it over to the victim's family members. The police are investigating the case.