Husband commits suicide as wife leaves house after an altercation in Krishna district

In a tragic incident, a husband who was upset over his wife going to her mother's house committed suicide in the Krishna district. According to the police, Polagani Nagraj (25) of Penamaluru was married to Banka Kripa of the same village.



Nagraj, who went to work on Friday, got into an altercation with his wife when he reached home at night. With this, she went to her mother's house.

Nagraj's father Rambabu's who knew about the matter came to his son's house and saw Nagraj lying dead. CI M Satyanarayana said that the case was registered as per the complaint received on the incident.