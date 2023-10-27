Husband dies, wife critical after bike hits garbage vehicle in Mangalagiri

Husband dies and wife critical after the two-wheeler they are traveling hit the garbage vehicle at Khaja Toll Plaza of Mangalagiri.

The couple, who are believed to be from Vijayawada, were riding a bike and collided with a garbage vehicle parked on the side of the road. Sadly, the husband lost his life in the accident, while the wife sustained critical injuries and has been taken to a hospital in Guntur for treatment.

The police arrived at the spot and shifted the dead body for postmortem and started investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.