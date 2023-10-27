Live
- BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season
- Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'
- No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons
- Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
- IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire
- Govt responded quickly to Kayne's Technologies, says Karnataka minister Patil
- BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
- Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders
- Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court
- Men's ODI WC: Shamsi, Jansen restrict Pakistan to 270 after Babar, Saud Shakeel hit fifties
Just In
Husband dies, wife critical after bike hits garbage vehicle in Mangalagiri
Highlights
Husband dies and wife critical after the two-wheeler they are traveling hit the garbage vehicle at Khaja Toll Plaza of Mangalagiri.
Husband dies and wife critical after the two-wheeler they are traveling hit the garbage vehicle at Khaja Toll Plaza of Mangalagiri.
The couple, who are believed to be from Vijayawada, were riding a bike and collided with a garbage vehicle parked on the side of the road. Sadly, the husband lost his life in the accident, while the wife sustained critical injuries and has been taken to a hospital in Guntur for treatment.
The police arrived at the spot and shifted the dead body for postmortem and started investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS