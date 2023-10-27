  • Menu
Husband dies, wife critical after bike hits garbage vehicle in Mangalagiri

Husband dies, wife critical after bike hits garbage vehicle in Mangalagiri
Husband dies and wife critical after the two-wheeler they are traveling hit the garbage vehicle at Khaja Toll Plaza of Mangalagiri.

The couple, who are believed to be from Vijayawada, were riding a bike and collided with a garbage vehicle parked on the side of the road. Sadly, the husband lost his life in the accident, while the wife sustained critical injuries and has been taken to a hospital in Guntur for treatment.

The police arrived at the spot and shifted the dead body for postmortem and started investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

