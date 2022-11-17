Husband strangles wife over disputes in Anantapur, condition critical

A gruesome incident of attempted murder of a female lecturer by her husband took place in Anantapur district due to family quarrels. Going into the details, Sumangali, who is teaching commerce in an arts college has filed a divorce case in the court following quarrels.



However, as the case was pending in the court, Sumangali's husband Paresh attempted to strangle her. She was seriously injured and was shifted to Anantapur Hospital immediately. The doctors said that her condition is alarming.

On receiving the information, the police went to the spot and collected the details. A search has been launched to find the husband who committed the attack.