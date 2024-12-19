Hybrid solar dehydrator to ease farmers’ woes in Mizoram

Visakhapatnam : A hybrid solar dehydrator with automatic temperature controller, an energy-efficient and eco-friendly innovation, that integrates solar energy for daytime drying and grid or stored energy for nighttime operations, has been developed for farmers in Mizoram.

Designed and developed by GITAM Technology Enabling Centre (GTEC), Visakhapatnam campus to combat chal-lenges of high humidity in Mizoram, the eco-friendly solu-tion incorporates renewable solar energy to reduce mois-ture in valuable farm produce. By extending shelf life, the technology empowers farmers and MSMEs with a scalable and reliable solution, enhancing productivity and economic growth, ensuring 24/7 functionality.

The cutting-edge technology aims to aid in drying herbs and spices like turmeric, mint, basil, and ginger, as well as grains, seeds, and nuts such as rice, wheat, sunflower seeds and cashews, thereby significantly extending their shelf life and reducing post-harvest losses. The technology was transferred formally to the State of Mizoram from the institution through a letter of transfer signed by the Mizoram Minister of Horticulture Department Prof Lalnilawma and GTEC coordinator Prof Raja P. Pappu at a meeting held recently in Mizoram.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof Raja P Pappu, Dean of the institution’s School of Business and coordinator of GTEC, highlighted that the dehydrator is also highly effec-tive for processing fruits like mangoes, bananas, apples, vegetables as well as medicinal plants and trees like neem, moringa, chamomile and hibiscus.

It is also suitable for exotic products like apricot, jackfruit, dragon fruit, cocoa and coffee beans, opening up new market opportunities for farmers, including exports. The Professor emphasised that the low-cost, energy-efficient technology aligns with Mizoram’s sustainable development goals by boosting small-scale farmers’ income, reducing food wastage, creating employment opportunities and driving economic growth.

The inventors of the customised hybrid solar dehydrator, including GTEC manager Karaka VVNR Chandra Mouli, BARC former scientist and Distinguished Professor Dr Ravi Kumar Gurazada, and Chief Operating Officer GTEC Sombhatt Shastri met Mizoram Governor K Hari Babu.