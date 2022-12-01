I am fighting demons, says YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Madanapalle: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the people to continue to shower their blessings on the government. He said he was fighting 'demons' which includes opposition leader N Chandrababu, his foster son, and his friendly media to implement the welfare programmes.

Jagan said unlike the 'demons' he does not have the support of the media and he was fighting a lone battle. He asked the people to see the difference between the YSRCP government which stands for accountability and considers its party's manifesto as Holy Book and the TDP rule which totally neglected agriculture, education, welfare of women, minorities and the downtrodden while pretending otherwise. He said the only support he has was that of the people and appealed to them to treat him as his son.

He said his Government had already fulfilled 98 per cent of its promises. He exhorted the students to have good education and become top-notch professionals saying the Government is ready to extend the required financial support to any number of students in every family as the Government considers expenditure on education as investment for future. Education is the only asset that we can pass on to the next generation, he said.

In response to the appeal of the Madanapalle MLA Mohammed Nawaz Basha, he granted Rs 5 crore for the construction of Tippu Sultan Masjid, Rs 30 crore for construction of CC roads and drainages, Rs 14 crore for expediting the construction of the three R&B bridges and Rs 7.3 crore for constructing a bridge over the Bahuda river. YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and MLA Mohammed Nawaz Basha, Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy were among those who participated in the programme.