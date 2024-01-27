'I am not Abhimanyu to get stuck in the Opposition's 'Padmavyuham' but Arjuna!': CM

Visakhapatnam: The Pandavas (YSRCP) are gearing up for the poll battle at Kurukshetra, while the Kauravas (TDP-JSP combine) are coming up with a bunch of false promises and agendas of deception, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Blowing the conch shell, wielding the drums, walking the ramp and getting closer to scores of people who gathered to witness a massive sabha organised in Bheemunipatnam involving cadres from 34 assembly constituencies across North Andhra as a part of the 'Siddham' poll campaign, the Chief Minister said his welfare schemes and development initiatives work like powerful weapons as they made a mark in every village from Kuppam to Ichapuram. "On the contrary, in his 14 years of governance in AP, did Naidu make any such mark in the state?" the CM wondered.

In the war of 'Kurukshetra', Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that he is not Abhimanyu to get stuck in the Opposition's phalanx of 'Padmavyuham'. "But I am Arjuna with a sole target of winning 175 out of 175 assembly constituencies and 25 MP seats. The people of Andhra Pradesh and God's grace will extend support to me as 'Lord Krishna' did for the Pandavas," the CM expressed confidence.