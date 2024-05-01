Naidu trying to betray people again: Nani

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Lok Sabha YSRCP contestant Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani along with the YSRCP West Assembly constituency nominee Shaik Asif toured 41st division as part of the election campaign.

They urged voters to vote for the YSRCP in the elections to be held on May 13. They said development of the West segment and the State will be possible with the YSRCP.

They explained the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government and underlined the need to defeat the NDA alliance.

Speaking to media, Kesineni Nani alleged that the TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is giving false assurances to people.

He said the voters are with the YSRCP and exuded the confidence that YSRCP will form the government.

Shaik Asif alleged the BJP leader and West constituency contestant Sujana Chowdary had cheated banks and people. He appealed to the voters not to trust the assurances given by the BJP leader on the development of the West constituency.

State Industrial development corporation chairperson Bandi Punyaseela, Durga temple trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu, Wakf Board chairman Shaik Gouse Mohiddin, corporators Arshad, Anjaneya Reddy, Kotireddy, Y Chalapati Rao and several hundred party functionaries and supporters were present.