I-Day celebrated with pomp and gaiety in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Commissioner N Mourya called on the people to work with renewed vigour for development with the inspiration of sacrifices of our national leaders.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the corporation office on Friday, the Mayor said only hard work and dedication helps to achieve progress, while the Commissioner said all should work together to achieve the goal of poverty-free society as envisioned by the government.

Marking the occasion, appreciation letters were presented to employees, who were selected for meritorious service.

In TUDA office, Chairman Dollar Divakar Reddy and Vice- Chairman Subham Bansal hoisted the national flag and recalled the sacrifices of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose and others for achieving independence. He said TUDA launched a massive tree plantation programme under which 10 lakh saplings were distributed to improve greenery in a big way for a clean environment.

SPDCL CMD Santhosa Rao said priority will be given to promote roof top solar power which helps the consumers reduce power bill and increase green energy. He hoisted national flag at SPDCL corporate office and said that payment of bills was simplified with QR code and Grievance Redressal was also improved.

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati celebrated Independence Day with immense patriotic fervour with its Director Prof Santhanu Bhattacharya hoisting national flag.

At IIT Tirupati, Director Prof K N Satyanarayana hoisted national flag and stressed the importance of freedom, the nation’s progress, and encouraged everyone to strive for excellence and contribute positively to society.