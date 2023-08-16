I-Day celebrations held in grand manner in Parvathipuram

Parvathipuram: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated in a grand manner at Parvathipuram Manyam district headquarters on Tuesday.



Minister for Home and Disaster Management Thaneti Vanitha hoisted the national flag for the second consecutive year at Parvathipuram on the occasion of the Independence Day. The Minister has inspected the guard of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, she paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters whose contribution helped in achieving the Independence for the country. She appealed to everyone to work hard to achieve their goals.

She said that the State government has been striving hard for the uplift of the downtrodden sections. The government has been implementing several schemes for their welfare. She described Jagananna Suraksha programme as one of the best programmes. Under Jagananna Suraksha, the district provided 1,23,329 services and issued certificates in the stipulated time, she added.

Jaganannaku Chebudam programme was introduced through which the common people could register their grievances through toll free number 1902. They could submit their grievances even at Grama Sachivalayam.

She pointed out that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in Amma Vodi programme at Kurupam in the district and a financial assistance of Rs 6,500 crore has been extended to mothers in the State.

Parvathipuram district stood first in tenth class examinations in the State and the same tempo should be continued in the coming years also, she exhorted. She informed that about 486 Nadu-Nedu works were taken up with a cost of Rs 111 crore in the first phase where as in the second phase about 535 works taken up with a cost of Rs 144 crores.

She said that about 700 villages had been so far covered under the Family Physician concept and treatment provided to 2.35 lakh people. Medical infrastructure was coming up in the district in a big way, the Minister pointed out.

District Collector Nishant Kumar and SP Vikranth Patil have participated in the programme. Similarly, Budi Mutyala Naidu, minister for Panchayat Raj has hoisted the flag in Vizianagaram and explained how the government was working for the welfare of common man.