I have nothing to do with Kesineni Nani's Facebook post, says Kesineni Chinni

The TDP leader, Kesineni Chinni, stated that his main objective is to get Chandrababu Naidu elected as Chief Minister again. He emphasized that he is just a common worker in the TDP party. Chinni clarified that his goal is to ensure the success of the Thiruvur Sabha meeting, which attracts more than one lakh people.

He said he has nothing to do with MP Keshineni Nani's Facebook post, stating that he has no involvement in it.









Furthermore, the TDP leadership informed MP Kesineni Nani that he will not be given the Vijayawada MP ticket in the upcoming elections. Nani shared this information on Facebook and expressed his willingness to follow the leader's orders.

TDP entrusted Chinni with the responsibility of organizing the meeting to be held in Tiruvuru town on the 7th of this month. He has been conducting political and service activities in Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency for some time now.