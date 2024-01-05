Live
- 277 cases in India, 84 in TS, this cyber fraudster was produced before district court in Sangareddy
- Hyderabad: Why government seeking fresh applications for six guarantees says Kishan Reddy
- Avanigadda, a bastion of Kapu leaders
- Hyderabad: EC releases schedule for two council elections under MLA quota
- National Birds Day 2024: History and, Fun Facts!
- CVI Recourse Centre to help visually impaired
- National Screenwriters Day 2024: Date, Origins, and Significance
- Hyderabad: Ministers flay release of ‘420 promises’ booklet by BRS
- Yet Another Incident: 6 individuals attack family over seat row
- Narayana Murthy Clarifies 70-Hour Work Week Remark, Stresses Commitment to Less Fortunate Citizens
I have nothing to do with Kesineni Nani's Facebook post, says Kesineni Chinni
The TDP leader, Kesineni Chinni, stated that his main objective is to get Chandrababu Naidu elected as Chief Minister again. He emphasized that he is just a common worker in the TDP party. Chinni clarified that his goal is to ensure the success of the Thiruvur Sabha meeting, which attracts more than one lakh people.
He said he has nothing to do with MP Keshineni Nani's Facebook post, stating that he has no involvement in it.
Furthermore, the TDP leadership informed MP Kesineni Nani that he will not be given the Vijayawada MP ticket in the upcoming elections. Nani shared this information on Facebook and expressed his willingness to follow the leader's orders.
TDP entrusted Chinni with the responsibility of organizing the meeting to be held in Tiruvuru town on the 7th of this month. He has been conducting political and service activities in Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency for some time now.