I know needs of Yerragondapalem people: Tatiparthi

Yerragondapalem: YSR Congress Party candidate for this SC reserved Assembly constituency Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar said he had awareness of social, political an d economic conditions at the ground level in the Yerragondapalemconstituency and work to address the issues of the local people.

Chandrasekhar is an engineer, runs a construction company, restaurants and hatcheries, and is widely known in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states for his philanthropic activities through their trust. As an ardent fan of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he became a follower of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and an active member of the YSRCP since its inception.

Though he is an aspirant of the Assembly ticket, he relentlessly worked for the party candidates at Kondapi and Santhanuthalapadu. He rendered services to the YSRCP in the poll management for the Lok Sabha candidates. As the state-level official spokesperson of YSRCP, he is in forefront in explaining the policies, defending the decisions of his party and fighting the allegations and criticism by the opposition parties.

Speaking to The Hans India, Chandrasekhar said that Rajasekhara Reddy laid the foundation and started the Veligonda project to address the needs of the local people and the farmers and save them from fluorosis.

He observed that the people in the Yerragondapalem constituency are fond of the late chief minister for his services. He said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented many welfare services and tried to address the needs of the public. So, the constituency is a stronghold of the YSR Congress Party, he said.

Chandrasekhar said that as a state-level representative of the party, he is aware of the needs of the people in Yerragondapalem. He said that he also understood who worked for the party and to what extent. He said that he already built up a rapport with the ground-level leaders, and is working in cooperation and coordination with them.

He claimed that the public also received him well and are coming to see him and discuss their personal and social issues. He said that he is committed to resolving the local issues and working for the welfare of the public, with the support of Jagan Mohan Reddy.