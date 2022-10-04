I may support Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena in future, says Chiranjeevi

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi made sensational comments on Andhra Pradesh politics at the Godfather press meet on Tuesday ahead of release of the film. He said he may support Jana Sena Party headed by Pawan Kalyan in future and opined that he knows Pawan's commitment towards people.



He said that Andhra Pradesh needs a dedicated leader and made clear that people will decide the Pawan Kalyan's future in the politics of Andhra Pradesh. The Tollywood stalwart hoped that people will give an opportunity to Pawan Kalyan to lead the state.

Chiranjeevi, who has not announced his support for Jana Sena so far has made the above comments in a media conference saying that he may support Pawan Kalyan have become a topic of discussion.

Currently, Chiranjeevi is away from politics. Although he is in the Congress party, he is completely away from that party. However, there is an opinion that the actor has made these commenta to promote his film.