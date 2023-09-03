I-N-D-I-A alliance will be voted to power in 2024: Tulasi Reddy

Kadapa (YSR district): Exuding confidence that the I-N-D-I-A alliance will be voted to power in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader Dr N Tulasi Reddy said the era of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would come to an end in the next elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Tulasi Reddy said the successful conduct of the two-day I-N-D-I-A meet in Mumbai reflected the unity among all the anti-BJP forces and clearly indicated that the BJP would be defeated in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

“People of the country are vexed with Narendra Modi's rule and they are eagerly waiting to teach a lesson to BJP-led NDA government,” he said.

Tulasi Reddy opined that it would be difficult to conduct ‘Jamili’ elections in the country. He pointed out that even a developed nation like the USA was not holding simultaneous polls.

Describing former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as the property of the Congress, he regretted that his son Jagan Mohan Reddy had become a “puppet” in the hands of the BJP.

Party leaders Vishnu Preetham Reddy, Jakaraiah, Sattar, Charles and others were present.