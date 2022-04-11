I never expected berth in Cabinet: MLA Vidadala Rajini

Guntur: YSRCP MLA Vidadala Rajini said that she never expected berth in the State Cabinet even in her dream. She said, "Though I was elected first time to the State Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave an opportunity in the State Cabinet."

She thanked the CM for giving Minister post. Rajini assured that she will try to strengthen the YSRCP and strengthen the leadership of Jagan.