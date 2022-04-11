  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

I never expected berth in Cabinet: MLA Vidadala Rajini

I never expected berth in Cabinet: MLA Vidadala Rajini
x

 YSRCP MLA Vidadala Rajini 

Highlights

YSRCP MLA Vidadala Rajini said that she never expected berth in the State Cabinet even in her dream.

Guntur: YSRCP MLA Vidadala Rajini said that she never expected berth in the State Cabinet even in her dream. She said, "Though I was elected first time to the State Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave an opportunity in the State Cabinet."

She thanked the CM for giving Minister post. Rajini assured that she will try to strengthen the YSRCP and strengthen the leadership of Jagan.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X