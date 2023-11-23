I-PAC enrolling bogus votes: Nimmala

Mangalagiri: Senior TDP leader and MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu said here on Wednesday that bogus votes are being enrolled by the I-PAC under the directions from Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Nimmala Rama Naidu told media persons at the party headquarters here that the ruling YSRCP leaders are resorting to unwanted criticism against the TDP as they could not digest the tremendous response to the Bhavishaythuku Guarantee scheme announced by the former chief minister and the TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu. I-PAC has hatched the

conspiracy of enrolment of bogus votes only under Jagan’s directions, he added.

Jagan and his advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy have been uttering all falsehood as they are unable to digest the massive response to the ‘Babu Surety Bhavishaythuku Guarantee’ programme.

The TDP MLA felt that the personal details of the people are being collected by the volunteers through the field operating agency which is being forwarded to Ram Infotech.

A whopping Rs 270 cr is being spent for this purpose, he said and added that it is the YSRCP that is illegally collecting the personal details of people but is shamelessly passing the blame onto the TDP.

Pointing out that though Jagan has promised to pay Rs 13,500 to each farmer every year under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, he said that the ground reality is that only Rs 7,500 is being given to them per annum.

Nimmala Rama Naidu said that the Jagan Government has raised Rs 35,000 cr loan by mortgaging the revenue to be generated through liquor income. The TDP MLA said that only 15 per cent of the YSRCP manifesto has been implemented and the people are eagerly waiting to send Jagan home.